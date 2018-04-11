Decisions – “Trapped”

The New York hardcore punk band Decisions have a demo tape, Plagiarism, to their name so far, which captures some of the ferocious energy that comes through in their live show. They’re about to follow that release up with a new EP, out on vinyl next month. “Trapped” is the first song on it, and it’s red-hot and snarling. “Keep your eyes down/ I am confused as to how I may be perceived,” Liana Hell Lean sings towards the end of it, their intensity forcing you to sit up and take notice. Listen below.

<a href="http://wharfcatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/debut-ep" target="_blank">Debut EP by Decisions</a>

Decisions’ debut EP is out 5/4 via Wharf Cat Records / Death By Sheep Records.