Decisions – “Trapped”

The New York hardcore punk band Decisions have a demo tape, Plagiarism, to their name so far, which captures some of the ferocious energy that comes through in their live show. They’re about to follow that release up with a new EP, out on vinyl next month. “Trapped” is the first song on it, and it’s red-hot and snarling. “Keep your eyes down/ I am confused as to how I may be perceived,” Liana Hell Lean sings towards the end of it, their intensity forcing you to sit up and take notice. Listen below.

Debut EP by Decisions

Decisions’ debut EP is out 5/4 via Wharf Cat Records / Death By Sheep Records.