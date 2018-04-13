Carnage – “Waterworld” (Feat. Migos)

The dance producer Carnage has been playing around with trap aesthetics for a long time. His 2015 iLoveMakonnen collab “I Like Tuh” was an anthem, and last year, he and young thug teamed up as Young Martha and released an EP. Today, Carnage releases his new album Battered, Bruised And Bloody. The album track “Waterworld” is a moody banger that features the omnipresent Atlanta stars in Migos. As Migos songs go, it’s fairly standard, but you should be advised that Quavo rhymes “Kurt Angle” with “the Bangles.” Listen below.

Battered, Bruised And Bloody is out now on Heavyweight Records.