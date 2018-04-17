Immersion – “Microclimate”

Immersion is Wire’s Colin Newman and Minimal Compact’s Malka Spigel. They’re following up 2016’s Analogue Creatures this year with another set of instrumentals called Sleepless, and today we get to hear its opening track.

“Microclimate” could be described as ambient, but it’s not placid or shapeless. The song has fervent motion and a forward momentum indebted to krautrock, with orchestral flourishes interacting with the analog synths that serve as its bedrock. Listen below, where you can also find Immersion’s tour dates.

06/08 – Brighton, UK @ RoseHill (NANOCLUSTER with Ulrich Schnauss)

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre *

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

06/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

06/27 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

07/01 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

07/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

07/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

07/06 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

07/07 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor *

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake *

07/11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ La Vitriola *

07/13 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott *

07/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

* with Matt Schulz of Holy Fuck on drums

Sleepless is out 6/15 on Swim. Pre-order it here.