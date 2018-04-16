A Perfect Circle – “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”

At the end of the week, A Perfect Circle will release Eat The Elephant, the band’s first album in 14 years, beating Maynard James Keenan’s other band Tool to the comeback punch. They’ve shared “Disillusioned,” “TalkTalk,” and “The Doomed” from it already, and today they’re releasing “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish,” whose title is a nod to an entry Douglas Adams’ Hitchhiker’s Guide To the Galaxy series. The song itself is about mortality and the impact of celebrity deaths, with references to David Bowie and Marilyn Monroe. Listen below.

Eat The Elephant is out 4/20 via BMG.