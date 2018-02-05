A Perfect Circle – “TalkTalk”

A Perfect Circle have been sharing new music in recent months, and with another fresh song today they’re also unveiling details on their first new album since 2004. It’s called Eat The Elephant, and it’s out 4/20. (The image above is a composite of the standard and deluxe album covers.) Recent singles “The Doomed” and “Disillusioned” are on the tracklist, as is today’s offering, “TalkTalk.” It’s not a tribute to the new wave and post-rock legends of the same name but rather a scathing rebuke of American Christianity’s stance on gun control. “You’re waiting on miracles/ We’re bleeding out/ Thoughts and prayers,” Maynard James Keenan sings. He later adds, “You talk like Jesus/ Try walking like Jesus,” and quotes the book of James: “Faith without works is dead.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eat The Elephant”

02 “Disillusioned”

03 “The Contrarian”

04 “The Doomed”

05 “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”

06 “TalkTalk”

07 “By And Down The River”

08 “Delicious”

09 “DLB”

10 “Hourglass”

11 “Feathers”

12 “Get The Lead Out”

Eat The Elephant is out 4/20. Pre-order it here.