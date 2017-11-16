A Perfect Circle – “The Doomed” Video

Next year, Maynard James Keenan’s long-running Tool side project a Perfect Circle plans to return with the group’s first new album in 14 years. Last month, they shared the heavy single “The Doomed,” the album’s first single. And today, that single has a video. Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn directed the video, which consists entirely of stark, high-contrast black-and-white images of the expressionless, near-motionless faces of band members, including Keenan and James Iha. It’s a far cry from Tool’s policy of never appearing in their videos, and it makes the return of this band feel like a big deal, if it didn’t already. Check it out below.

A Perfect Circle’s follow-up to 2004’s eMOTIVe is coming next year.