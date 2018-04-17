The Essex Green – “Sloane Ranger”

In 1991, a group of friends including Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum formed a musical collective and record label known as the Elephant 6 Recording Company. Defined by a penchant for the sounds of the ’60s, Elephant 6 went on to recruit likeminded acts including of Montreal and the Essex Green, the latter of which we are highlighting today.

The Brooklyn-based psych-pop outfit are sharing “Sloane Ranger,” the lead single off their forthcoming LP. And from the high-pitched organ to the ebullient horns, their retro influence and Elephant 6 origins are clear.

Being the band’s first album in 12 years, Hardly Electronic will act as a “musical mapping of the trio’s personal journeys over the past decade.” The Essex Green describe its style as “classic rock ‘n’ roll, baroque, and countrypolitan.”

Listen to “Slone Ranger” and watch the album trailer for Hardly Electronic below.

TOUR DATES:

05/05 Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows

08/01 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo

08/02 Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

08/03 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

08/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

08/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

08/07 Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage

08/08 Athens, GA @ Athens Popfest

08/09 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

08/10 Thomas, WV @ Purple Fiddle Cafe

08/11 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

08/17 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

Hardly Electronic is out 6/29 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.