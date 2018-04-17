The Essex Green – “Sloane Ranger”

In 1991, a group of friends including Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum formed a musical collective and record label known as the Elephant 6 Recording Company. Defined by a penchant for the sounds of the ’60s, Elephant 6 went on to recruit likeminded acts including of Montreal and the Essex Green, the latter of which we are highlighting today.
The Brooklyn-based psych-pop outfit are sharing “Sloane Ranger,” the lead single off their forthcoming LP. And from the high-pitched organ to the ebullient horns, their retro influence and Elephant 6 origins are clear.
Being the band’s first album in 12 years, Hardly Electronic will act as a “musical mapping of the trio’s personal journeys over the past decade.” The Essex Green describe its style as “classic rock ‘n’ roll, baroque, and countrypolitan.”
Listen to “Slone Ranger” and watch the album trailer for Hardly Electronic below.
TOUR DATES:
05/05 Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows
08/01 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo
08/02 Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall
08/03 Boston, MA @ Great Scott
08/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
08/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
08/07 Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage
08/08 Athens, GA @ Athens Popfest
08/09 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
08/10 Thomas, WV @ Purple Fiddle Cafe
08/11 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
08/17 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
Hardly Electronic is out 6/29 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.