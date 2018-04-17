Chilly Gonzales Shares Piano Covers Of Daft Punk, Drake, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, & More

Chilly Gonzales is a talented composer in his own right, but in recent years, he’s made a nice little side career for himself out of deconstructing other people’s compositions. In his Pop Music Masterclass web series and more recently his Beats 1 show Music’s Cool, he’s broken down the mechanics of pop music for laymen by examining specific pop songs and how they function.

On his shows, Gonzales often explains music theory by playing passages from songs on the piano, his preferred weapon of choice. Episodes of Music’s Cool focused on artists like Daft Punk, Weezer, and Drake, and brief snippets of their songs played by Gonzales himself on piano also served as interstitial music for the show. And now he’s turned those and some newly recorded covers into O.P.P., or Other People’s Pieces, a whole album of instrumental solo piano covers.

Although it features a few covers of individual tracks like Beach House’s “The Traveller,” Daft Punk’s “Something About Us,” Lana Del Rey’s “Old Money,” and Weezer’s “Damage In Your Heart,” much of the album is made up of medleys. Those include a Daft Punk medley, a Weezer medley, two Drake medleys, a Lana Del Rey medley, a Beach House medley, and a “Rap Piano Medley,” and you can listen to all of them below.