Mazzy Star – “Quiet, The Winter Harbor”

In 2013, Mazzy Star returned with Seasons Of Your Day, their first album in 17 years. Today, they’ve announced their next release, an EP titled Still, which features three new songs and a reimagined version of their 1993 track “So Tonight That I Might See.” It’s the group’s first material since their longtime drummer Keith Mitchell died last year, and it serves as a precursor for the band’s first performance in five years, which will take place at the Vivid LIVE Festival in Australia. Right now, they’re sharing a new song called “Quiet, The Winter Harbor” off the EP, and you can listen to it below.

Still is out 6/1.

