Stef Chura – “Sour Honey”

Last month, Detroit musician Stef Chura revealed that she had recorded a handful of songs with Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo, after running into each other at a show, and two of them are being collected in a 7″ that’ll be release tomorrow on Record Store Day. We’ve already heard one of those, “Degrees,” and today Chura has shared the other one, “Sour Honey.” It’s twangy and a little defiant, Chura’s up-turned voice a contrast to the warm guitar. Here’s how she framed the track in a statement:

“Sour Honey” I wrote during the time that I was a cocktail waitress at a strip club. It’s partly about that and mostly about the deeply visceral feeling of embarrassment and bullying: “I’m dripping sour honey, and it all starts to feel funny, I didn’t mean to go to places I don’t know.” It’s also in tune with knowing something is wrong and doing it anyway. A theme for Messes, but maybe not an intentional concept? Just a theme I’ve been through many times in life.

The “Degrees” b/w “Sour Honey” 7″ will be out on Record Store Day (4/21) via Saddle Creek.