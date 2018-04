It’s been a couple years since former Carissa’s Wierd member Jenn Champion abandoned her S name and decided to go by Champion, at which time she released the one-off single “No One.” But this week she came back with a cover of Yes’ “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” that turns the 1983 classic into a muted and shadowy synth-pop song. Hopefully this means we’ll get a follow-up to 2014’s Cool Choices soon! Check out her cover below.