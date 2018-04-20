Wavves – “All Star Goth”

Wavves self-titled debut album turns 10 years old in September. And tomorrow, to celebrate the anniversary — and Record Store Day — frontman Nathan Williams is reissuing the LP on limited edition colored vinyl. Today, he’s shared a prevously unreleased bonus track featured on the reissue called “All Star Goth,” a lo-fi, tunefully noisy demo that dates back to the original sessions for the album. Listen to it below.

The Wavves reissue is out tomorrow, 4/21, on Williams’ Ghost Ramp label. Pre-order it here.