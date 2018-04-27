Watch Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer Film Feat. Tessa Thompson

Janelle Monáe’s long-awaited Dirty Computer is out today, and the album is accompanied by a 44-minute short film of the same name, which she’s is calling an “emotion picture.” The narrative film follows a character named Jane 57821, portrayed by Monáe, who is on the run from a totalitarian society with her very stylish and rebellious band of friends. Tessa Thompson and Jayson Aaron co-star alongside Monáe.

The film incorporates the previously-released music videos — “PYNK,” “Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane,” and “I Like That” — plus uses a lot of the other songs from the album. It was produced by Monáe and was directed by Andrew Donoho and Chuck Lightning, with the music video portions from directed by Alan Ferguson, Emma Westenberg and Lacey Duke. It made its world debut on MTV and BET yesterday, and now you can watch the full thing below.

Dirty Computer is out now.