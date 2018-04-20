Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer Film Premiering 4/26 On MTV & BET

Back when Janelle Monáe announced her new album, Dirty Computer, she said that it would be accompanied by a 44-minute-long “emotion picture,” also known to some as a “film” or a “short film,” if you want to go there. Now that the album’s release is on the horizon — it comes out next Friday (4/27) — we have found out when the Dirty Computer movie will premiere. It’ll be the day before (4/26), and it’ll have its debut on MTV, BET, and all of their subsidiary channels (MTV2, BET Jams, etc.).

A press release describes Dirty Computer as “a visually stunning story of a young woman named Jane 57821 (Janelle Monáe), who is living in a totalitarian near-future society where citizens are referred to as ‘computers.'” It co-stars actress Tessa Thompson. It’ll include the music videos that Monáe has released so far, for “PYNK,” “Make Me Feel,” and “Django Jane,” plus one for “I Like That.” A New York Times profile from earlier this week says that the videos serve as the “memories” that the government is attempting to erase.

The film is produced by Monáe and was directed by Andrew Donoho and Chuck Lightning, with the music video portions from directed by Alan Ferguson, Emma Westenberg and Lacey Duke. Here’s a teaser trailer for it, which aired before select Black Panther screenings earlier this year: