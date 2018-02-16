Janelle Monáe Announces New Album Dirty Computer

It’s been almost five years since Janelle Monáe’s last proper album, 2013’s The Electric Lady, and in that time she’s been focusing more on her burgeoning film career, while also finding the time to work with Grimes. But today, Monáe has unveiled a teaser video for her third album, Dirty Computer, which happens to also draw from her recent forays into acting because it’s a narrative film project, too. (It’ll air in select theaters before Black Panther this weekend.) Watch a 30-second teaser for the album/movie below.

No word on a general release date either component of Dirty Computer, but presumably it’ll be out sooner than later.