Stream Big Thief’s New Sound Collage Wide Winged Bird

When Big Thief released their most recent album, Capacity, last year, we named it Album Of The Week. Though the Saddle Creek signees have been at it for years now, that album really set them up for success. We’ve heard them play new songs live since, but they haven’t put out another formal release. Today, Big Thief debuted a new project called Wide Winged Bird. It’s a sound collage of sorts, one that integrates field recordings, poetry, and more.

The band shared the following info about Wide Winged Bird via Facebook:

HEY. It’s called wide winged bird. It’s a collage of tour field recordings, unreleased songs, poetry and so much more. We only printed 200. Selling at this week’s shows w/ the national. All money goes to Nyc’s viBe theater. Vibe works to empower underserved teenage girls to write and perform original theater, video and music about the real-life issues they face daily.

Listen to Wide Winged Bird below. Big Thief