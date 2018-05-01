Mutoid Man – “Communication Breakdown” (Led Zeppelin Cover)

Hard-rock power trio Mutoid Man, who count members of Cave In and Converge among their ranks, put out their sophomore album War Moans just about a year ago. Last week, they returned with “She’s A Mutoid Lady,” an appropriately mutated cover of Tom Jones’ “She’s A Lady,” which served as the first installment of a series of three covers they’re sharing in the coming months. And today, they’ve shared the second installment, “Mutation Breakdown,” which is their take on Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown.” Listen to their deranged rendition below.