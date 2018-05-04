Despite the name, Retirement Party are just getting started. (Shades of Chumped’s Teenage Retirement, anyone?) The Chicago pop-punk crew and newly newly-minted Band To Watch are releasing their debut full-length, Somewhat Literate, at the end of the month, and its lead single, the compulsively hooky “Passion Fruit Tea,” cracked our last 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. Today they’ve shared another song, “Shoulder It,” a bittersweet, guitar-shredding reflection on the lessons learned from a failed relationship. Listen below via The Fader.

Somewhat Literate is out 5/25 via Counter Intuitive Records. Pre-order it here.