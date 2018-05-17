gobbinjr – “november 163″

Emma Witmer is gearing up to release the next gobbinjr album, ocala wick, in a few weeks. We’ve heard “afraid of me” and “fake bitch” already, and today she’s sharing another one from it, “november 163.” It’s a song about expectations, both on a budding relationship that doesn’t seem to have a long shelf life and on the perception after said relationship reaches its inevitable end. “I feel you look at me/ I won’t pretend to be cool,” Witmer sings in the chorus, the “cool” turning into a chirp that’s both catchy and a little bristling. “Is it that hard to see? I don’t want to be cool.”

The verses are guided along by a hypnotic and rubbery beat, as she points out crucial moments where it was clear that everything would snap: “I don’t remember being your friend”; “I felt a change come after month four.” But as the song builds in an echo of soft coos and guitar licks, Witmer makes it clear that, despite not playing along with the facade that everything’s great, she’ll be OK: “I’ll be alone but I think that’s fine/ I’m not as hopeless as you might like.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/16 Beacon, NY @ TBA

06/17 Middletown, CT @ MAC 650

06/18 Pawtucket, RI @ Machines with Magnets

06/19 Boston, MA @ Massasoit Elks Lodge

06/20 Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s Space

06/21 Portland, ME @ Apohadion Theater

06/22 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

06/23 Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien

06/24 Toronto, ON @ TBA

06/25 Ithaca, NY @ Sacred Root Kava Lounge & Tea Bar

06/26 Philadelphia, PA @ All Night Diner

06/27 Richmond, VA @ TBA

06/28 Columbus, OH @ Middle Earth

06/29 Cincinnati, OH @ The Hub

06/30 Champaign, IL @ Blips and Chitz

07/01 St. Louis, MO @ The Shrub

07/02 Kansas City, MO @ TBA

07/03 Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers

07/04 Minneapolis, MN @ Kitty Cat Klub

07/05 Madison, WI @ Communication

07/06 Chicago, IL @ TBA

07/07 Detroit, MI @ Trixie’s Bar

07/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

07/09 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Bloom Effect

07/10 Flemington, NJ @ Flemington DIY

ocala wick is out 6/8 via Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.