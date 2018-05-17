gobbinjr – “november 163″

Emma Witmer is gearing up to release the next gobbinjr album, ocala wick, in a few weeks. We’ve heard “afraid of me” and “fake bitch” already, and today she’s sharing another one from it, “november 163.” It’s a song about expectations, both on a budding relationship that doesn’t seem to have a long shelf life and on the perception after said relationship reaches its inevitable end. “I feel you look at me/ I won’t pretend to be cool,” Witmer sings in the chorus, the “cool” turning into a chirp that’s both catchy and a little bristling. “Is it that hard to see? I don’t want to be cool.”
The verses are guided along by a hypnotic and rubbery beat, as she points out crucial moments where it was clear that everything would snap: “I don’t remember being your friend”; “I felt a change come after month four.” But as the song builds in an echo of soft coos and guitar licks, Witmer makes it clear that, despite not playing along with the facade that everything’s great, she’ll be OK: “I’ll be alone but I think that’s fine/ I’m not as hopeless as you might like.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
06/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
06/16 Beacon, NY @ TBA
06/17 Middletown, CT @ MAC 650
06/18 Pawtucket, RI @ Machines with Magnets
06/19 Boston, MA @ Massasoit Elks Lodge
06/20 Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s Space
06/21 Portland, ME @ Apohadion Theater
06/22 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
06/23 Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien
06/24 Toronto, ON @ TBA
06/25 Ithaca, NY @ Sacred Root Kava Lounge & Tea Bar
06/26 Philadelphia, PA @ All Night Diner
06/27 Richmond, VA @ TBA
06/28 Columbus, OH @ Middle Earth
06/29 Cincinnati, OH @ The Hub
06/30 Champaign, IL @ Blips and Chitz
07/01 St. Louis, MO @ The Shrub
07/02 Kansas City, MO @ TBA
07/03 Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers
07/04 Minneapolis, MN @ Kitty Cat Klub
07/05 Madison, WI @ Communication
07/06 Chicago, IL @ TBA
07/07 Detroit, MI @ Trixie’s Bar
07/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
07/09 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Bloom Effect
07/10 Flemington, NJ @ Flemington DIY
ocala wick is out 6/8 via Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.