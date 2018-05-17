Disclosure have just shared a new surprise single called “Ultimatum,” featuring Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara. Subtle electronics and a jazz piano highlight Diawara’s entrancing vocals.

It’s been a while since the familial duo released new music. Scratch that, it’s been a while since Disclosure released really good music. Their last EP Moog For Love came out in 2016. It was fairly decent. 2015’s Caracal wasn’t bad either, but it paled in comparison to their incredible debut Settle. With no album details or dates to announce, it’s clear Disclosure are taking time with their third LP.

Disclosure’s Guy and Howard Lawrence expand on the new song and their absence:

Sorry it’s been a while – we have been missing you all immensely, so we wanted to share with you something we’ve been working on now the sun is shining and the trees are green. A few months ago, we stumbled across an amazing female vocalist named Fatoumata Diawara. While digging through her discography we discovered this beautiful sample and started messing around, having fun and experimenting with it. The result is our new song, ‘Ultimatum’.

Listen to “Ultimatum” below.

