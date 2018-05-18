Killer Mike & 2 Chainz – “Black Power. White Powder.”

Netflix premiered the first season of Rapture, an eight-part documentary series following the lives of notable rappers and producers like Nas, T.I., 2 Chainz, Logic, Just Blaze, Rapsody, G-Eazy, Dave East, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, back in March. And today, Def Jam and Mass Appeal Records have teamed up with Netflix to release a new soundtrack EP for the show featuring original music from all of the artists involved.

In addition to collaborations between G-Eazy and Just Blaze, Dave East and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, T.I., and Rapsody, Dave East and Nas, and Logic and 2 Chainz, the soundtrack features a new team-up between Atlanta rap compatriots 2 Chainz and Killer Mike — the only artist featured on the EP who wasn’t profiled on the series, although he was shown performing an early version of the song for Nas in the second episode. “I hold [Mike] up really high when it comes to people who rap,” Nas said in Rapture. “He can out-rap most of them out there. He has the voice, the wordplay. He has that thing, and not a lot of people have it.”

That 2 Chainz/Killer Mike song, “Black Power. White Powder,” finds both artists rapping about attaining economic success by selling drugs over a tingly trap beat. “The Rapture experience was dope. It was cool to see it go from concept to a show on Netflix telling my story my way,” 2 Chainz says in a press release. “Always great to connect with my ATL fam Killer Mike on music, especially for the Rapture project.” Listen below.

The Rapture (Netflix Original TV Series) EP is out now via Def Jam/Mass Appeal/Netflix.