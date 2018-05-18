Aesop Rock – “Klutz” Video

Underground rap veteran Aesop Rock returned late last year with “Hot Dogs,” a standalone benefit single to raise money for the cancer-support charity Grind For Life. And today, he’s back again with another surprise one-off track.

“Klutz” is characteristically verbose, a haze of casually tossed off virtuosic wordplay riding on a riff-heavy beat. “Occasionally song structure eludes me and it feels good,” Aesop says in a statement. “No problem-solving or pesky hit chorus, just rambling. ‘Klutz’ is such a moment. I had started a couple things to this beat before sacrificing it to the gods of not-shutting-up, but this seemed a fitting fate. I hope you enjoy it.”

The song comes along with low-key video from Rob Shaw, who’s directed a whole bunch of Aesop Rock music videos over the years, and its cover art was done by legendary street artist Stephen “Espo” Powers, who also crafted some merch to launch in conjunction with the single. “My longtime video collaborator, Rob Shaw, helped visualize my long-windedness, and I’m excited to have Steve Espo Powers gracing the artwork for this release,” Aesop says. Watch and listen below.

The physical 7″ version of “Klutz” is out 6/22 via Fifth Element. You can pre-order it here.