Tricot put out their third full-length, 3, last year, and just last month, Topshelf Records reissued the Japanese math-rock trio’s first two albums in North America for the first time. Now, Tricot are taking a well-deserved victory lap by releasing a double A-side 7-inch featuring two new songs, “Potage” and “On The Boom.” Both songs are luminous and slightly jazzy, with their mind-bending complexity granted a sweet pop edge by singer Ikkyu Nakajima’s vocals. Listen below.

The “Potage” / “On The Boom” 7″ is out now via Topshelf Records in North America and the band’s own Bakurestu Records in Japan.