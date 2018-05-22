Stream Hit-Boy’s Surprise Album Tony Fontana

Yesterday was Hit-Boy’s 31st birthday. Happy birthday, Hit-Boy! And unlike most of us, the producer/rapper celebrated his birthday by giving a gift: a new surprise solo album titled Tony Fontana. The first track on Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil, Hit-Boy’s recent collaborative project with Dom Kennedy, was also called “Tony Fontana.” And unsurprisingly, Kennedy appears on this album too, alongside Rich The Kid, Yung Pinch, and 24hrs. Stream the whole 10-track LP below.

Tony Fontana is out now Hit-Boy’s own HS87 labe.