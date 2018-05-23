Echo & The Bunnymen Reinterpret Their Hits On New Album — Hear “Seven Seas (Transformed)”

Echo & The Bunnymen, the legendary ’80s post-punkers, are looking to the past with the release of their first new album in four years. The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon, the follow-up to 2014’s Meteorites, will find the band revisiting their back catalogue by reinterpreting 13 songs from their decades-long career with “strings and things.”

The album — which also features two new compositions, “The Somnambulist” and “How Far?” — was recorded at the Dog House Studios with co-producer Andy Wright. “I’m not doing this for anyone else. I’m doing it as it’s important to me to make the songs better,” says frontman Ian McCulloch in a press release. “I have to do it.”

The LP will be out in October, and today, they’ve shared its first track, a “transformed” reimagining of the hit “Seven Seas” from their 1984 studio album Ocean Rain, which we named one of the band’s 10 best songs. Slower, sparer, and more nakedly emotional, you can listen to the new version of “Seven Seas” and compare it to the old one below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bring On The Dancing Horses”

02 “The Somnambulist”

03 “Nothing Lasts Forever”

04 “Lips Like Sugar”

05 “Rescue”

06 “Rust”

07 “Angels & Devils”

08 “Bedbugs & Ballyhoo”

09 “Zimbo”

10 “Stars Are Stars”

11 “Seven Seas”

12 “Ocean Rain”

13 “The Cutter”

14 “How Far?”

15 “The Killing Moon”

Echo & The Bunnymen and Violent Femmes will hit the road together for a co-headlining US tour this summer. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/12 San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

07/13 Austin, TX @ ACL Live Moody

07/14 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

07/15 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

07/17 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/18 Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheater

07/20 Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

07/21 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

07/23 Richmond, VA @ The National

07/24 Norfolk, VA @ Norva

07/25 Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

08/11 Waynesville, Ohio @ Bellwether Music Festival*

* = No Violent Femmes

The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon is out 10/5 via BMG. Pre-order it here.