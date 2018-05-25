The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

In the unexpectedly stiff competition for the title of “week’s best rap video from a badass woman that visually quotes Kill Bill, Vol. 1, Cardi B’s “Be Careful” just barely edges out CupcakKe’s “Quiz.” Neither one of them made the big list, though. Instead, this week’s picks are below.

It Follows, except instead of killing you, the silent and unstoppable ghouls just kind of paw at your face. Which is almost as bad!

I would’ve paid more attention in history class if someone had told me that women were yelling, “I dodge dick on the daily” during the Salem witch trials.

Sometimes, music videos are just pretty.

As someone who doesn’t much like heights — ironic, I know — there are few things that freak me out as much as the idea of an ’80s-style dance routine set on an old-timey skyscraper construction site. On the other hand, this is a really good ’80s-style dance routine set on an old-timey skyscraper construction site.

No. Shut up. You’re crying.