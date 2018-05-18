SZA – “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” Video (Feat. Donald Glover)

Last year, SZA released her long-in-the-works debut, Ctrl — which made it onto our Best Albums Of The Year list — and she’s spent the last few months filling out her music video repertoire. We recently got one for her Kendrick Lamar-featuring track “Doves In The Wind” and today the musician is sharing a video for “Garden (Say It Like Dat).”

It takes its cues from the title, taking place in a Garden Of Eden-esque landscape that is actually just (mostly) present-day Maui. Donald Glover, who is on quite a hot streak this month, appears as SZA’s doting lover in the middle of a patch of trees. Otherwise, it’s a lot of smeary shots of SZA dancing for the camera amongst the foliage, and it ends with SZA crossing a mountain path to visit with an older woman (played by her mom, Audrey Rowe) dressed in all-white. It was directed by Karena Evans, who also recently did Drake’s “God’s Plan and “Nice For What” videos.

Watch below.

Ctrl is out now.