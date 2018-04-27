SZA – “Doves In The Wind” Video (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

SZA has just shared a new music video for her Kendrick Lamar-featuring track “Doves In The Wind,” from her debut album, Ctrl, which landed on our Best Albums Of 2017 list. The Nabil-directed clip is kung fu-inspired, and Lamar plays SZA’s mentor. She makes her way through the desert to him, fighting her way through ninjas and warding off Lamar’s tests as she ascends to a resting place, only to have to fight some more. Martial arts movie dialogue is played over SZA and Lamar’s scenes together. Watch below.