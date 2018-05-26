Drake – “I’m Upset”

Remember when Drake responded to Meek Mill with the diss track “Charged Up” and followed up with “Back To Back” before Meek could even release a response? The title of his new single may lead you to believe he’s taking that route again in his newly rekindled beef with Pusha-T, but a closer look suggests that’s not the case.

Last night, less than 24 hours after Pusha brought up Drake’s old ghostwriter Quentin Miller in a lyric from his new album Daytona, Drake released “Duppy Freestyle,” a no-holds-barred verbal attack on Pusha. Tonight he’s back with “I’m Upset,” a less focused and far less specific venting of frustrations.

On Instagram, Drake writes: “Anyways…back to this album…new single out now!!! Link in bio ” — which seems to indicate “I’m Upset” is a new single and not another response to Pusha. Also, this one appeared on Apple Music, whereas “Duppy Freestyle” was a SoundCloud loosie. If “I’m Upset” is the latest preview from Drake’s upcoming Scorpion, it’s significantly less poppy than “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” his pair of #1 hits this year. Listen below.

Scorpion is crawling ever closer.