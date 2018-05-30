Tanukichan – “Perfect”

Bay Area multi-instrumentalist Hannah van Loon is gearing up to release Sundays, the debut LP for her dream-pop project Tanukichan, following her 2016 EP Radiolove. Produced by Chaz Bear of Toro Y Moi, the album settles into warm shoegaze via lush fuzz, pulsing synths, and lo-fi guitars. Bear and van Loon played all the instruments on the record.

Van Loon grew up making and performing classical music before joining the San Francisco pop band Trails And Ways. After touring with the band for four years, she started focusing on her solo career and met Bear, who would help form the sound she has today.

Today we hear “Perfect” from her forthcoming album. A guitar sneers and bustles around van Loon’s cooing falsetto, building a sunny, hazy melody. Her vocals are almost drowned out. You can’t always understand what she’s saying, but her tone translates an unmistakable longing. “I settled on the name Sundays as the title of the record because it encapsulated how the record felt to me,” van Loon says. “I was thinking about the laziness, and dreamy clarity that you can feel after a late night, waking up having to face the world with a new perspective.” Listen to “Perfect” below.

Sundays is out 7/13 via Bear’s Company label. Pre-order it here.