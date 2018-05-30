The annual Chicago festival Riot Fest has just released its initial 2018 lineup. It includes Blondie, Father John Misty, Beck, the Voidz, Elvis Costello, Interpol, Dropkick Murphys, the Jesus Lizard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Liz Phair, Blink-182, and more. This year’s event will take place at Chicago’s historic Douglas Park and go from 9/14-16.

This is only the first wave lineup— more headliners and other artists will be revealed soon, as well as special performances of full albums. View the full initial lineup below.

Blink-182

Beck

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Incubus

Young the Giant

Interpol

Blondie

Alkaline Trio

Father John Misty

Jerry Lee Lewis

Dropkick Murphys

Bleachers

Atmosphere

Flogging Molly

Cypress Hill

Bad Religion

Underoath

Matt and Kim

The Jesus Lizard

Sum 41

The Voidz

The Front Bottoms

Twin Peaks

K.Flay

Suicidal Tendencies

Bullet For My Valentine

Clutch

The Wonder Years

Digable Planets

Liz Phair

Cat Power

Gary Numan

Killing Joke

Hot Snakes

Wolfmother

Moose Blood

SWMRS

Johnny Marr

Superchunk

JD McPherson

Reignwolf

Lagwagon

Pussy Riot

FEAR

Andrew W.K.

GWAR

The Aquabats

Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers

Face To Face

The Exploited

The Bouncing Souls

Dillinger Four

Conflict

Piebald

Adolescents

The Avengers

Cobra Skulls

HEALTH

Calpurnia

Kevin Devine

The Frights

The Districts

Arkells

The Audition

Spitalfield

Flor

Speedy Ortiz

Bully

Lower Class Brats

Total Chaos

The Fever 333

Direct Hit!

Mom Jeans.

Mannequin Pussy

Pronoun

Beach Goons

The Bombpops

Badflower

Save Face

Super Whatevr

Beach Bunny

No Small Children

Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue

3-day passes for Riot Fest 2018 are on sale now. Buy them here or here.