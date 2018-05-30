The annual Chicago festival Riot Fest has just released its initial 2018 lineup. It includes Blondie, Father John Misty, Beck, the Voidz, Elvis Costello, Interpol, Dropkick Murphys, the Jesus Lizard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Liz Phair, Blink-182, and more. This year’s event will take place at Chicago’s historic Douglas Park and go from 9/14-16.
This is only the first wave lineup— more headliners and other artists will be revealed soon, as well as special performances of full albums. View the full initial lineup below.
Blink-182
Beck
Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Incubus
Young the Giant
Interpol
Blondie
Alkaline Trio
Father John Misty
Jerry Lee Lewis
Dropkick Murphys
Bleachers
Atmosphere
Flogging Molly
Cypress Hill
Bad Religion
Underoath
Matt and Kim
The Jesus Lizard
Sum 41
The Voidz
The Front Bottoms
Twin Peaks
K.Flay
Suicidal Tendencies
Bullet For My Valentine
Clutch
The Wonder Years
Digable Planets
Liz Phair
Cat Power
Gary Numan
Killing Joke
Hot Snakes
Wolfmother
Moose Blood
SWMRS
Johnny Marr
Superchunk
JD McPherson
Reignwolf
Lagwagon
Pussy Riot
FEAR
Andrew W.K.
GWAR
The Aquabats
Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers
Face To Face
The Exploited
The Bouncing Souls
Dillinger Four
Conflict
Piebald
Adolescents
The Avengers
Cobra Skulls
HEALTH
Calpurnia
Kevin Devine
The Frights
The Districts
Arkells
The Audition
Spitalfield
Flor
Speedy Ortiz
Bully
Lower Class Brats
Total Chaos
The Fever 333
Direct Hit!
Mom Jeans.
Mannequin Pussy
Pronoun
Beach Goons
The Bombpops
Badflower
Save Face
Super Whatevr
Beach Bunny
No Small Children
Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue
3-day passes for Riot Fest 2018 are on sale now. Buy them here or here.