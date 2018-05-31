Stream S.H.I.T.’s New Album What Do You Stand For?

The evocatively monikered Toronto band S.H.I.T. make a raw, frantic form of hardcore — one that’s more about the feeling of having your back against the wall than about singalong choruses or mosh-part breakdowns. The band has been steadily cranking out records for a couple of years, but they’re only now getting around to releasing their first full-length, a convulsive and brief ripper called What Do You Stand For? Check it out below.

At the same time, they’re also putting out a new compilation called Complete S.H.I.T., which collects all the out-of-print music they released between 2014 and 2016. Here’s that stream:

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/complete-s-h-i-t-lp" target="_blank">Complete S.H.I.T. LP by S.H.I.T.</a>

Both What Do You Stand For? and Complete S.H.I.T. are out 6/1 on Iron Lung/La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.