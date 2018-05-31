Jim James – “Throwback”

Next month, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James is releasing his third solo album, UNIFORM DISTORTION, the follow-up to 2016’s Eternally Even. He’s already shared “Just A Fool” from it, and today he’s putting out another single, “Throwback.” It’s a nostalgic look at looking back at life once you’re older, told through the very modern lens of social media (of course): “Scroll back in time through your account/ Watch your face grow older as real time runs out/ Throwback Thursday to the way that it was/ When we were young,” James sings.

James wrote a statement about the track:

wrote this song doing pretty much what you are probably doing right at this very second: scrolling thru social media. It struck me as SO wild – how, as you scroll back in time through someone’s account, you watch their face grow younger…but as you do this, REAL TIME IS RUNNING OUT!!!! The clock is ticking…instead of doing good work or creating love or taking a walk in nature, I am here STARING AT MY FUCKING PHONE!!!! ha ha ha. Don’t get me wrong – social media is an amazing tool…but I think we should look at it more like a tool, like a hammer you pick up for a little while to do a job, and then you PUT IT DOWN. You don’t sit there and keep hammering away or else pretty soon your entire world would be destroyed and fall apart! And I feel like that is exactly what is happening right before our very eyes to this precious real beautiful human-filled earth. So lets WAKE EACH OTHER UP PEOPLE! Lets stand up against injustice and use this tool of social media to fight for peace and love and equality! Let’s throwback for a minute, but try and live in the NOW for a better future. Thanks for listening.

Listen to it below.

UNIFORM DISTORTION is out 6/29 via ATO.