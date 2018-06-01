Still is Mazzy Star’s first release since 2014’s two-song I’m Less Here EP. It’s also the group’s first work since the death of their lauded drummer Keith Mitchell last year.

The EP comprises four songs, two of which we’ve heard before; the group released the haunting piano-ballad “Quiet, The Winter Harbor” back in April, and closing track “So Tonight That I Might See” is a reimagined version of their 1993 original. They’re calling it the “ascension version.” It’s still seeped with layers of 60s psychedelia, but it’s more immediately spacey. It begins with an organ, and injects a thick fuzz into all the right places. There’s a stranded-in-the-desert type of feeling, as if you’re walking in circles in this desolate wasteland unable to escape.

The previously unheard “That Way Again,” meanwhile, is Mazzy Star’s dreamy slowcore at its best. Hope Sandoval’s exquisite vocals are classically elusive, and a slide guitar envelopes the track in a smooth warmth. Stream the full EP below.

Still is out now via Rhymes Of An Hour Records.