U2 – “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way (Beck Remix)”

Earlier this year, Beck released a remix of U2’s Songs Of Experience track “Lights Of Home” that was included on a Record Story Day-exclusive 12-inch picture disc. And today the former U2 tourmate has revealed another reworking of a track from Songs Of Experience. This time around he took on “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way” and added in a few cosmic synth-funk dropouts to the original, making it sound even more widescreen than before.

It’s just the latest remake that this song has gotten over the last month and its received a single push. “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way” has also gotten an acoustic version and remixes from Cheat Codes, Will Clarke, the Funk Hunters, and Daybreakers.

Listen to Beck’s version below.