Kanye Announces “Project Wyoming” Events In Chicago, Miami, & Brooklyn

Kanye West has announced a trio of “Project Wyoming” events taking place today and tomorrow. What these events entail is not entirely clear, but if I had to guess, I’d say they’re pop-up shops.

At Kanye’s website, there are links to RSVP for events today in Chicago and Miami, both at 6PM local time. A third event is listed for Brooklyn tomorrow, but there’s no RSVP link yet. The site also features footage from Kanye’s listening party for new album Ye last week at a ranch outside Jackson Hole — a party that apparently didn’t go over very well with the locals. That fireside bash featured quite a bit of gaudy Wyoming-branded merchandise, which will almost certainly be on sale at these #ProjectWyoming events. Whether they amount to anything else remains to be seen.

Whatever’s happening at these things, it probably won’t include an appearance from Kanye himself unless he’s discovered a way to bend the limits of time and space. The Miami and Chicago events start within an hour of each other almost 1,400 miles apart. As for the New York event, it takes place on the same day Kanye and Kid Cudi will presumably be hosting their Los Angeles listening session for collaborative album Kids See Ghosts, which is due out Friday.

Speaking of which, on Twitter last night Cudi shared the cover art for the album, illustrated by Takashi Murakami. His tweet seems to confirm that the title is Kids See Ghosts, plural, not Kids See Ghost, singular, as originally announced by Kanye. Check out the image below.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2018

UPDATE: Social media influencer YesJulz said that these Project Wyoming pop-ups will be “merch pop up bonfires” that are intended to let attendees “experience the album the same way the 400 people in Wyoming did.”