Late Bloomer – “Listen”

North Carolina trio Late Bloomer are releasing a new album, Waiting, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard “Heaven” from it, which made our best songs of the week list back when it came out, and today they’re sharing the album’s second single, “Listen.”

Their newest is a little looser than the lead, but it still hits hard with the riffs, including a chiming guitar solo towards the end. The lyrics alternate between questioning — “Will you listen to me? Won’t you look my way?” — and definitive statements, and the music matches each mode with either tentativeness or assertiveness. “You still sing the same song/ Of a tortured soul whose faith is strong,” they sing. “Every day you drink yourself to death/ Sip by sip you wash away your sins.” Listen below.

Waiting is out 6/29 via 6131 Records. Pre-order it here.