A Flock Of Seagulls’ “Space Age Love Song” sounds like it’s on the cusp of summer: bright, breezy, and hopeful. With a few weeks left until we feel the sun’s full wrath, the ’80s new wave outfit have decided to reunite for the first time in 34 years and gift us five new versions of the hit song— an orchestral rendition, dub style, the “video edit,” a remix by Tiny Magnetic Pets, and one in “Orcapella” (which I was disappointed to learn is not acapella performed by orca whales).

The collection will come out tomorrow, but they’ve shared a video today of the original members — Mike Score, Ali Score, Frank Maudsley and Paul Reynolds — performing “Space Age Love Song” with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. A few things have changed since the single premiered in 1982. Mike Score no longer rocks his signature batshit hairdo. Three out of the four members are now bald and they all wear sunglasses. Regardless, the song still rules. Watch and listen below.