Last night, Low teased an “abrasive” new album called Double Negative by way of a brief trailer. The LP is due out in September via Sub Pop and it was recorded with B.J. Burton, who’s worked with the band in the past and has collaborated with Bon Iver, James Blake, and Sylvan Esso as well. Double Negative follows 2015’s Ones And Sixes.

Today, Low announced the album’s tracklist and dropped three new songs in what they’re calling a “Double Negative Triptych” video. The tracks are titled Quorum,” “Dancing And Blood,” and “Fly.” You can listen to all three of them and check out the album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Quorum”

02 “Dancing And Blood”

03 “Fly”

04 “Tempest”

05 “Always Up”

06 “Always Trying To Work It Out”

07 “The Son, The Sun”

08 “Dancing And Fire”

09 “Poor Sucker”

10 “Rome (Always In The Dark)”

11 “Disarray”

Double Negative is out 9/14 via Sub Pop.