HQ’s Scott Rogowsky Gets Mobbed By Teens, Ignored By Pusha-T At Gov Ball

Several Stereogum staffers were at Governors Ball on New York City’s Randall’s Island a couple of weekends ago, taking in sets from the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Blake, the Gaslight Anthem, and Kali Uchis. And apparently, Scott Rogowsky, comedian and host of the wildly popular HQ Trivia App, was there too. Rogowsky covered the festival in his own special way, which mostly involved running around in a suit, offering hits of his Juul stuck in a Jewel CD jewel case, and dropping jam band references to unsuspecting teenagers.

Rogowsky is a known Phish fan, working Phish references into HQ games and starting off nearly every episode by quoting the line “let’s get down to the nitty-gritty, let’s get the show on the road” from Phish’s “AC/DC Bag.” Maybe he’d enjoy Ben & Jerry’s new Phish flavor? And at Governors Ball, he let his jam band flag fly, asking festivalgoers about when Aquarium Rescue Unit, Gov’t Mule, RAQ, Umphrey’s McGee, Twiddle, Gordon Stone Trio, the String Cheese Incident, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and Spafford were going on.

Even if they had no idea what he was talking about, the bedazzled teens were more than happy to indulge his eccentricities and snap some selfies with their favorite HQ host. But Rogowsky’s celebrity wasn’t enough to get him an interview with 2 Chainz, who refused to be filmed walking out of the bathroom, or Pusha-T, who pushed Rogowsky away and flat-out ignored him as he shouted about Drake’s Bar Mitzvah theme. Watch below, and get ready for John Mayer to co-host HQ this Sunday night at 9PM.