The Flaming Lips Share Original Version Of “Tomorrow Is” From Spongebob Musical

Last month, the Flaming Lips were among a long and strange group of artists who were nominated for a Tony Award for their contributions to the new Broadway extravaganza SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical. The musical featured a whole lot of songs from famous artists, so the Lips shared their Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) nomination with T.I., They Might Be Giants, and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, among many others. The Lips gave the play an original song, a starry-eyed ballad called “We Only Have Tomorrow.”

In a recent Billboard interview, Flaming Lips leader Wayne Coyne talked a bit about what it’s like to have a song in a hit musical and to have that musical nominated for a Tony: “It’s hard for me to take credit for it, because it’s been such an insane production and the stuff they did with the music… We provided them with layers of demos and lyrical ideas over time, but the story kept evolving.” Coyne also says that he hopes SpongeBob wins the Tony.

And now the Flaming Lips have shared their own version of “Tomorrow Is.” The demo, which the band titled “We Only Have Tomorrow,” is out now as a standalone single, and you can hear it below.

The “We Only Have Tomorrow” demo is out now at iTunes.