“I appreciate being considered an important part of a [jazz] lineage that I really believe in, and beyond that I don’t get too caught up in whatever title or praise someone gives out,” Kamasi Washington said when we interviewed him last week. Well, regardless of how little he pays attention to the press, Washington’s been getting plenty of positive attention lately. Take, for instance, our glowing Premature Evaluation of his new album Heaven And Earth. Here’s what our critic Phil Freeman wrote:

When you’re trying to grapple with this much music, it can start to blur together. You might start to wish Washington had put out Heaven by itself, then released Earth six to nine months later, like how Christian Scott initially split his trilogy into single discs, only bundling them at the end. But then you focus again, and you realize that you can’t possibly pick even one of these 16 tracks to put on the shelf until later. This thing is monumental, but that’s the point. Take the whole ride.

The time has come to finally hop on that ride! You can now stream Heaven And Earth in its entirety below.

Heaven And Earth is out 6/22 via Young Turks.