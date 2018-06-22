Yesterday was Peter Cottontale’s birthday. And to celebrate, the Social Experiment keyboardist and producer of some of the best moments on Chance The Rapper’s breakout mixtapes 10 Day and Acid Rap (“Brain Cells,” “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” etc.) has blessed us with a brand new solo track of his own. Well, not exactly solo — the silky smooth “Forever Always” features Rex Orange County, Daniel Caesar, Madison Ryann Ward, Yebba, and a verse from Chance The Rapper himself. It’s really quite lovely, and you can listen below.