Mr Twin Sister – “Jaipur”

We haven’t heard too much from the Long Island dance-pop experimentalists Mr Twin Sister since they inexplicably changed their name from plain old Twin Sister and released a great self-titled album back in 2014. We’ve gotten a couple of one-offs, but the last one of those, the NODAPL-supporting “Poor Relations,” arrived nearly two years ago. Today, though, we’re getting another one, the slinky “Jaipur,” which finds Andrea Estella playing diva over a nocturnal beat reminiscent of a sped-up “Passionfruit.” Listen below.

The tourism board of Jaipur is a fan!

Tour dates:

10/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Hall)

11/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/17 Los Angeles @ Zebulon