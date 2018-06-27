Massage – “Oh Boy” Video

LA-based jangle-pop quintet Massage were built on a neighborly web. Alex Naidus, formerly of the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, began playing and writing songs with furniture designer Michael Felix after moving to LA in 2013. Their friend, journalist Andrew Romano, invited himself to their second band practice; he now shares singing, songwriting, and guitar duties. David Rager, Felix’s childhood friend, joined on bass. Gabi Ferrer, Romano’s sister-in-law, handles keyboards and harmonies. They’re an interwoven network of friends-of-friends making music that sounds as warm and carefree as their origins.

Their debut EP Lydia came out two years ago, and today Massage share the title track from their forthcoming debut LP Oh Boy. The album was recorded “on random weekends” with Papercuts’ Jason Quever. “Oh Boy” sounds sun-soaked and breezy; Mellow guitar riffs layer and intermingle with textured vocals. Its accompanying video was animated by their keyboardist Gabi Ferrer. In it, sketches of household objects and pets absorb colorful shapes and patterns.

Ferrer expands on the video:

I’m an artist and I recently became interested in animation. I have been wanting to animate a music video for Massage for some time and thought “Oh Boy” would be a great fit. It’s mostly traditional hand-drawn animation, hundreds of distinct drawings, made with a graphite pencil and a few colored pencils. I love Andrew’s lyrics because they’re a portrait of domestic quotidian, presented without judgment, that in the end speak to longing and inspire melancholy. So I drew my own version of domesticity and tried to illustrate the strange magic of the everyday presented through objects. And my cat, Cal. And snails.

Watch and listen to “Oh Boy” below.

Oh Boy is out 7/27 via Tear Jerk Records. Pre-order it here.