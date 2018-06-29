Happy Anniversary to Santana and Rob Thomas’ “Smooth”! “Smooth” debuted 19 years ago today. The song has become a meme in recent years, and if you need a refresher on why, you can learn here. To commemorate this very important anniversary, a musician who goes by the moniker Jetski shared an album made up of samples from the song. The collection is called Santana Mythos For Bob T. Thomas, it features 13 tracks, and MAN IT’S A HOT ONE!

Listen below.