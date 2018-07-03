Justin Timberlake – “SoulMate”

The man of the woods is out of the woods, and he’d like you to know that summer starts now. That’s what Justin Timberlake, newly minted man of the beach, declares at the beginning of his vaguely tropical new song “SoulMate.” The track, which he just dropped on the world by surprise, is Timberlake’s first new material since this year’s flannel-clad shrug of an album Man Of The Woods.

“SoulMate” was apparently recorded just last week in the Bahamas with producers and collaborators including Nineteen85, James Fauntleroy, Paul Jefferies, Brandon Casey, Brian Casey, Gary Smith, and Lechas Young. “I wanna be your soulmate for the night,” Timberlake sings on the chorus, which, as my colleague Chris DeVille helpfully points out, is “not how soulmates work.” Listen to “SoulMate” below.

Producer Nineteen85 has worked extensively with Drake in the past, and in a recent conversation with Complex, Timberlake hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Drake. “I love Scorpion, I think it literally just like answered anything. I think The Boy came correct with that one,” he said. “We’ve talked about [collaborating again] a lot. I don’t wanna say too much because I don’t wanna jinx it, but we’ve talked about it a lot.”