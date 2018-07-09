Rosie Thorne – “Slick”

Rosie Thorne is a new project featuring Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy, Max Steen, and Zach Sewall. They’re planning on releasing a song a month throughout the next year, according to their fresh Bandcamp page, and the first of those is “Slick.” It keeps up the same feverish focus of Dabice’s main band, but that intensity is distilled into something slower and moodier. “Everyone I love will one day die/ And me, too,” she sings, presented matter-of-factly and surrounded by swirling synths that almost make that passing seem inevitably beautiful. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://rosiethorne.bandcamp.com/track/slick" target="_blank">Slick by Rosie Thorne</a>

“Slick” is out now.