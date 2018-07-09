Jay Rock – “ES Tales” Video

Last month, Jay Rock released his third studio album, Redemption. The TDE affiliate has amassed a respectable collection of music videos for songs from it, for “King’s Dead,” “Win” and “The Bloodiest,” and “OSOM.” Today, he’s teamed up with co-directors Dave Free and Jack Begert once again for a music video for “ES Tales.”

The clip takes the plinking game sound effects that are in the background of the song to heart, offering up a world that’s half digital and half real. The video melds live footage with blocky 8-bit video game reimaginings of scenes that Jay Rock sees while driving around. There’s video game cop cars and video game guns and a video game homeless encampment, digitizing serious sights that calls into question the effect that virtual reality has on our culture.

Watch below.

Redemption is out now via TDE.