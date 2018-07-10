Italo disco pioneer and electronic music legend Giorgio Moroder is teaming up with producer Raney Shockne to compose the forthcoming soundtrack for USA’s crime drama Queen Of The South, which stars Alice Braga, Peter Gadiot, and Veronica Falcon. The duo last worked together in 2016 on the soundtrack for Disney’s Tron RUN/r video game. Moroder is known for his contributions to Cat People, Midnight Express, Scarface, and Flashdance, among others, as well as his Grammy-winning work on Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories.

The Queen Of The South score marks Moroder’s return to TV and film scoring after over three decades. Today we hear the album’s lead single “Moyocoyotzin.” Their electro-noir concoction blends retro synthesizers with classical and Latin stylings. The crashing bass and firing synths melt into an eerie strings arrangement. Listen below.

TRACKLIST

01 “The Queen of the South”

02 “Escapar”

03 “Cemetery Stroll”

04 “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

05 “The Lifestyle”

06 “Saga De Sangre”

07 “The Gospel Of Teresa”

08 “Perico”

09 “Sinaloa”

10 “The Book Of Falling Kings”

11 “One Way Or Another”

12 “Moyocoyotzin”

13 “Cuerno De Chivo”

14 “Amarrar”

15 “Halcones”

16 “Sacrament For The Mule”

17 “Fusilados”

18 “Transport”

19 “Pozolero”

20 “Confession”

21 “The Turn”

22 “Hangman”

23 “Levanton”

24 “A Queen Is Born Not Made”

25 “Dreaming Of Spain”

26 “La Pared”

27 “Tarnished Crown”

28 “The Color Of Snow”

Queen Of The South—Original Series Score is out 7/13 via Lakeshore Records. Pre-order it here.